Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 519 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 30.6% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 2,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $295,982.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,889.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Andrew Schneider sold 15,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total transaction of $2,013,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,298,261.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,516 shares of company stock worth $6,194,032. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PKG opened at $134.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $71.05 and a 1 year high of $138.95.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PKG. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. KeyCorp upgraded Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.89.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

