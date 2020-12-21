Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 19,192 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 496.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,192 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 77.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 20,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the second quarter worth about $233,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $30.98 on Monday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $17.59 and a 52 week high of $31.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.91.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

