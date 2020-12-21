Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 2,954 Shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 10,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America raised Korea Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Shares of NYSE KEP opened at $12.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.84. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $12.98. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

