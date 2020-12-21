Van ECK Associates Corp Has $841,000 Stock Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NASDAQ:ETRN) by 34.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,228 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 26,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 561,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on ETRN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Equitrans Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.32.

Shares of NASDAQ ETRN opened at $8.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.91. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $13.81.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.97 million. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering System segment include 990 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 445,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 920 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

