Van ECK Associates Corp Has $891,000 Position in Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,223 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 31,040 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,441,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,377,000 after acquiring an additional 173,626 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 9,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 93,856 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE REG opened at $45.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.51. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $64.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.77.

In related news, COO James D. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $494,300.00. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 627,113 shares in the company, valued at $31,355,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,733 shares of company stock worth $5,819,078 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

