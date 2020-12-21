Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 39.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,748 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,547,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 355,525.0% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 711,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,894,000 after purchasing an additional 711,050 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 384.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 502,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,809,000 after buying an additional 398,720 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.6% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,228,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,651,000 after buying an additional 176,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,385,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,058,000 after buying an additional 153,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

FRT stock opened at $88.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $131.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.94.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($1.51). The company had revenue of $208.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.57 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 66.98%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FRT shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.47.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

