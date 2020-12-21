Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 15,127 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,127 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $1,051,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 21.5% in the third quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,223,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,619 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 63.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,573,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,014 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 17.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,036,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,860,000 after purchasing an additional 743,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 41.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,516,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,647 shares during the last quarter. 36.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $18.97 on Monday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $25.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.25. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 37.56%. The business had revenue of $212.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.78 million. Equities research analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MLCO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.60 to $18.70 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, BOCOM International began coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.69.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.