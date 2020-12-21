Van ECK Associates Corp Takes $684,000 Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,984 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 49.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,064 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $299,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 592.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after purchasing an additional 65,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 53.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS opened at $131.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.74 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $134.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.24.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $1,701,750.00. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,337,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,222,550 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub raised T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.38.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

