Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BROOKE GROUP LTD. is principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and the sale of information processing systems. It also has investments in a number of additional companies engaged in a diverse group of businesses. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Vector Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Vector Group in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Vector Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vector Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

VGR stock opened at $12.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.37. Vector Group has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $13.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $547.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.40 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.15%. Vector Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vector Group will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Richard Lampen purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $47,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 426,486 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,292.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $11,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,357,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,155,842.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Vector Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 291,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 14,239 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Vector Group by 12.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 12,384 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vector Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 131,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vector Group by 7.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,488,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,970,000 after acquiring an additional 100,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Vector Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 153,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 60.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

