Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Veeco Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 12th. TheStreet raised Veeco Instruments from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays began coverage on Veeco Instruments in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Veeco Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of VECO stock opened at $18.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.28 million, a P/E ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 1.15. Veeco Instruments has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $19.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.50.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $112.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.67 million. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 12.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VECO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 16,314 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

