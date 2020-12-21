Velas Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.45 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Velas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0262 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Velas has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $55.27 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000130 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000551 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001492 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000364 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,106,296,362 coins. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

