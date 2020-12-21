Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Shares Gap Up to $2.16

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.16, but opened at $2.59. Venus Concept shares last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 1,013 shares traded.

VERO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Venus Concept in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Venus Concept in a report on Friday, December 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Venus Concept in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Venus Concept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Venus Concept from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Venus Concept has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

The company has a market capitalization of $102.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 100.04% and a negative return on equity of 191.01%. The business had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.46 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Venus Concept Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Venus Concept by 2,994.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 12,786 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Venus Concept by 9,334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 24,924 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. 38.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

