Venus (XVS) Trading Up 17.5% Over Last Week

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Venus token can now be purchased for approximately $3.97 or 0.00017285 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus has a market capitalization of $27.90 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Venus has traded up 17.5% against the dollar.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,976.29 or 1.00028117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00021689 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00007344 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000266 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00054882 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Venus is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,026,935 tokens. Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

