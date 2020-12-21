VeriCoin (VRC) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.35 Million

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 21st. VeriCoin has a market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $268,208.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VeriCoin has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0406 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,151.22 or 1.00042358 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00021885 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00007320 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00018387 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000268 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00059397 BTC.

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,331,830 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com

VeriCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

