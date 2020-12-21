Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Trading 8.4% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) traded up 8.4% during trading on Monday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $31.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Veritone traded as high as $27.92 and last traded at $27.63. 1,181,058 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 922,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.50.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Veritone in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veritone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Veritone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veritone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Veritone by 538.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Veritone by 13.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.29 and its 200 day moving average is $12.98. The company has a market capitalization of $766.26 million, a PE ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 2.13.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Veritone had a negative net margin of 106.21% and a negative return on equity of 118.65%. The company had revenue of $15.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 million. As a group, analysts predict that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veritone Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERI)

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

