Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.75.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Veru from $9.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Veru from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Brookline Capital Management raised their target price on shares of Veru from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th.
In related news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 250,000 shares of Veru stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,184,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,620,392.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider K Gary Barnette sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:VERU opened at $8.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $616.66 million, a P/E ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 0.21. Veru has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.13.
Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a negative return on equity of 30.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veru will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.
About Veru
Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines for prostate cancer treatment and prostate cancer supportive care. The company's drug candidates include VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer, planned Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of taxane resistant metastatic triple negative breast cancer, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.
