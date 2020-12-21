Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Veru from $9.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Veru from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Brookline Capital Management raised their target price on shares of Veru from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th.

Get Veru alerts:

In related news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 250,000 shares of Veru stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,184,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,620,392.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider K Gary Barnette sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Veru by 199.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veru during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Veru during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Veru by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 13,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Veru by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 14,325 shares during the period. 23.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VERU opened at $8.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $616.66 million, a P/E ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 0.21. Veru has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.13.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a negative return on equity of 30.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veru will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veru

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines for prostate cancer treatment and prostate cancer supportive care. The company's drug candidates include VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer, planned Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of taxane resistant metastatic triple negative breast cancer, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.