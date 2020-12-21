Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Sets New 12-Month High at $74.96

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.96 and last traded at $74.86, with a volume of 75062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.30.

VWDRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. HSBC lowered Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

The company has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

