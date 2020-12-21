Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Virgin Money UK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Peel Hunt cut shares of Virgin Money UK to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Virgin Money UK from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Virgin Money UK from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CYBBF opened at $1.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14. Virgin Money UK has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45.

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

