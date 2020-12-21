Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 62,022 Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 62,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $28,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CPRX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.90.

Shares of CPRX opened at $3.58 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average of $3.77. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.06 million, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 60.48%. The business had revenue of $29.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $44,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,787,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,219,448.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

