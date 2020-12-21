Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 4,101 eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,101 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 19.6% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,219 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.7% during the third quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 12,607 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 70.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 17.0% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,482 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.6% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,422 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $53.06 on Monday. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.49.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,435 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $266,749.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,454.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $104,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,199 shares of company stock valued at $608,592 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.64.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

