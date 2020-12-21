Virtu Financial LLC Invests $190,000 in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSKR. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 91.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the third quarter valued at about $30,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a report on Friday, September 11th. National Securities started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist started coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

In other FS KKR Capital Corp. II news, Director Brian R. Ford bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $28,144.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,628.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Shares of NASDAQ FSKR opened at $16.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 52 week low of $11.64 and a 52 week high of $18.74.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $172.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.94 million.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

