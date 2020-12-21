Virtu Financial LLC Lowers Stake in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 31,095 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OPK. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the third quarter worth $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the second quarter worth $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the second quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the second quarter worth $40,000. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPK stock opened at $4.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. OPKO Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.92.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 20.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $428.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OPK. BidaskClub cut shares of OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $795,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,759,264.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

