Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 252,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its stake in Bionano Genomics by 98.6% in the third quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 59,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 29,580 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Bionano Genomics by 284.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 147,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics during the third quarter worth about $306,000. 3.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Monday, August 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Bionano Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.25 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Bionano Genomics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.30.

NASDAQ:BNGO opened at $0.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $82.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average is $0.58. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $1.39.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 749.14% and a negative net margin of 510.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Bionano Genomics Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

