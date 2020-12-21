Virtu Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in United States 12 Month Oil Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:USL)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:USL) by 93.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,922 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in United States 12 Month Oil Fund were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund in the second quarter worth $5,832,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund in the second quarter worth $3,534,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 73.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 171,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 72,524 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 15.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 402,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 52,990 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 1,237.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 35,624 shares during the period.

United States 12 Month Oil Fund stock opened at $17.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.23. United States 12 Month Oil Fund, LP has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $23.85.

