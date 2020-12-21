Virtu Financial LLC Takes $223,000 Position in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of A-Mark Precious Metals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 487.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 22.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMRK shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine cut A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRK opened at $30.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.24. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $37.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.51 million, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of -0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.14 and its 200 day moving average is $26.64.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $1.99. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 55.63% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total value of $286,321.88. Following the transaction, the president now owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at $286,321.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 32,249 shares of company stock worth $997,828 in the last 90 days. 37.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

