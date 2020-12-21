Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VSTO. KeyCorp raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. CL King upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vista Outdoor has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.57.

VSTO opened at $20.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 0.40. Vista Outdoor has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $24.94.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $575.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.39 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851,056. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the second quarter valued at $80,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products that include centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; archery and hunting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and decoys; optics products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; and shooting accessories that consist of reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products.

