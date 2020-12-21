VNT Chain Market Capitalization Tops $2.84 Million (VNT)

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 21st. One VNT Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, FCoin and Bilaxy. Over the last week, VNT Chain has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. VNT Chain has a total market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $147,327.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VNT Chain Token Profile

VNT Chain’s genesis date was August 18th, 2017. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 tokens. VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO . VNT Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

VNT Chain Token Trading

VNT Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, FCoin and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNT Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VNT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

