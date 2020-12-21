Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 161,771 Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 161,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 28.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,886,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,032,000 after buying an additional 859,066 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,147,000. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 238.1% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,008,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,671,000 after purchasing an additional 710,067 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 0.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 555,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 11.6% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 502,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from $8.25 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Silvercorp Metals in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from $9.25 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvercorp Metals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Pi Financial increased their price target on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Silvercorp Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.17.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SVM opened at $6.44 on Monday. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $8.91.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $56.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.10 million.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%.

Silvercorp Metals Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

