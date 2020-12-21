Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CUK)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CUK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 85,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CUK. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,044,000. Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth $5,099,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 651.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 130,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 113,292 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 180.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 152,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 97,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 114,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 68,372 shares during the last quarter. 7.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard Glasier purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,843 shares in the company, valued at $419,294.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CUK stock opened at $18.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. Carnival Co. & Plc has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $49.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day moving average is $14.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.26.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CUK. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

