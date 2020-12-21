Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (VM.V) (CVE:VM) Trading 27.3% Higher

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (VM.V) (CVE:VM)’s share price traded up 27.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 182,904 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 90,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06.

About Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (VM.V) (CVE:VM)

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. focuses on the development of active pharmaceutical ingredients minerals. The company intends to develop barium and iodine radiocontrast products and bromine based pharmaceutical products. It holds 100% interest in three barium sulfate deposits, including two properties suitable in grade for the industrial barite marketplace located in British Columbia, Canada; and interests in a high-grade iodine, lithium, and bromine brine project in Utah, the United States.

