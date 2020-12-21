Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) PT Raised to $22.00 at Scotiabank

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2020

Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Wajax from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Wajax from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Wajax from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

WJXFF stock opened at $14.32 on Thursday. Wajax has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.02.

Wajax Company Profile

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, storage, and mining and oil sands equipment.

Comments


