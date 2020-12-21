Waltonchain (WTC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $810,203.00

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $23.35 million and approximately $810,203.00 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain token can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001405 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $615.52 or 0.02672344 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00027100 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain is a token. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Waltonchain Token Trading

Waltonchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

