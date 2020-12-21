Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) CFO Michael D. Mulholland Sells 1,108,799 Shares

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) CFO Michael D. Mulholland sold 1,108,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $5,854,458.72.

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.06. 433,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,949. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.95. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $38.16.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.60 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 7.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAFD. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Washington Federal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Washington Federal by 11.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Washington Federal in the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 18.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WAFD shares. ValuEngine upgraded Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Washington Federal from $25.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Washington Federal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Washington Federal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

