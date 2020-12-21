Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.50 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) will announce $54.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.50 million and the lowest is $53.50 million. Washington Trust Bancorp reported sales of $48.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full year sales of $221.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $220.50 million to $222.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $211.20 million, with estimates ranging from $210.40 million to $212.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $57.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.30 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 25.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WASH shares. TheStreet upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Washington Trust Bancorp from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NASDAQ:WASH opened at $45.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.61. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $25.86 and a 52-week high of $54.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. This is an increase from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 542.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 18.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

