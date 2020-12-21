Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 110.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Waters by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Waters from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.23.

In other Waters news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $920,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,977,307.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Sherry Buck sold 17,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $3,878,128.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,554.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,098 shares of company stock worth $5,630,343. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $250.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.76. Waters Co. has a one year low of $154.39 and a one year high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The firm had revenue of $593.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.15 million. Analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

