WAX Price Tops $0.0407 on Major Exchanges (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. WAX has a market cap of $59.07 million and approximately $3.41 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0407 or 0.00000178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WAX has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hive (HIVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001470 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000356 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00039252 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAXP is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,735,695,753 coins and its circulating supply is 1,451,693,991 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official website is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling WAX

WAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

