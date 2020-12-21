WazirX Trading Up 1.5% This Week (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One WazirX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0752 or 0.00000328 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WazirX has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. WazirX has a total market cap of $17.58 million and approximately $794,250.00 worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WazirX Token Profile

WazirX’s total supply is 995,833,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 233,817,289 tokens. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx

Buying and Selling WazirX

WazirX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

