Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) (DBAN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) (ETR: DBAN):

12/8/2020 – Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) was given a new €45.40 ($53.41) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2020 – Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/2/2020 – Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) was given a new €45.40 ($53.41) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/30/2020 – Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) was given a new €34.20 ($40.24) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ETR DBAN traded down €0.45 ($0.53) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €33.50 ($39.41). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.07. Deutsche Beteiligungs AG has a 1-year low of €22.20 ($26.12) and a 1-year high of €42.50 ($50.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is €32.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is €31.24.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies and pre-IPO stage investments.

