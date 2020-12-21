Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Northern Trust (NTRS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Northern Trust (NASDAQ: NTRS):

12/18/2020 – Northern Trust was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $112.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $99.00.

12/16/2020 – Northern Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $130.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – Northern Trust was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $88.00.

12/1/2020 – Northern Trust was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

11/30/2020 – Northern Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $132.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/11/2020 – Northern Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $82.00 to $99.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/10/2020 – Northern Trust was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/23/2020 – Northern Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $82.00 to $86.00.

10/22/2020 – Northern Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2020 – Northern Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $87.00 to $88.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $91.90 on Monday. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $60.67 and a twelve month high of $109.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.62.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 29,154 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $2,625,317.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 7,117 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $589,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 66,346 shares of company stock worth $6,100,497 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 31.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 167.7% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 116,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,122,000 after acquiring an additional 73,292 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 12.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 269,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,992,000 after acquiring an additional 28,897 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 20.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 19,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

