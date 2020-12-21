West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WST. Stephens started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $313.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $310.75.

WST opened at $277.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $277.63 and a 200-day moving average of $261.80. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.26, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1-year low of $124.53 and a 1-year high of $305.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.15 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

In other news, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total value of $2,670,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,540 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,921.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Zenner acquired 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.94 per share, with a total value of $31,469.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,244,661.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 76.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 92 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

