West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WST. Stephens started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $310.75.

WST opened at $277.66 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1-year low of $124.53 and a 1-year high of $305.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $277.63 and a 200-day moving average of $261.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.26, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 20.99%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, Director Patrick J. Zenner bought 335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.94 per share, with a total value of $31,469.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,244,661.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total transaction of $2,670,030.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,540 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,921.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 76.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 92 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

