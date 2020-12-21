Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Shares Gap Down to $3.40

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.40, but opened at $3.05. Western Asset Mortgage Capital shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 5 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMC. Bank of America downgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 12th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $201.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74, a quick ratio of 492.20 and a current ratio of 492.20.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 13.70% and a negative net margin of 184.72%. Research analysts forecast that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 25th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,686,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,601,000 after purchasing an additional 300,432 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 290,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 102,957 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 385,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 30,706 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 33.28% of the company’s stock.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

