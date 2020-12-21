Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in IDEX by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in IDEX by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 99,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,721,000 after acquiring an additional 49,420 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in IDEX by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 23,960 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in IDEX by 1,468.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 22,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 21,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in IDEX by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 122,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.81, for a total value of $20,789,159.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,107,490.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 152,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total transaction of $28,913,667.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,693 shares in the company, valued at $9,614,434.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 278,406 shares of company stock worth $50,376,244. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.27.

NYSE:IEX opened at $198.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.69. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $104.56 and a 1-year high of $199.50.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $581.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.54 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

