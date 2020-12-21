Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $294,000 Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 350,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after acquiring an additional 55,518 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $591,000. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in Corteva by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 18,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Corteva by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $793,000. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 13,115 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $469,254.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $328,982.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,386.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,306 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTVA. 140166 downgraded Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Corteva from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

CTVA stock opened at $39.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 48.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.80 and its 200-day moving average is $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $40.23.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

