Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $314,000 Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 41.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 183.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, South State CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 75.0% in the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.15.

NYSE STZ opened at $218.68 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $219.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,358.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

