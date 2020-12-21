Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $352,000 Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,202 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 154.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 258.1% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 37.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 25.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

NYSE DELL opened at $72.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.96. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $75.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $13,592,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,922,882.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 126,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $8,474,827.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 522,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,129,830.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,242,333 shares of company stock valued at $84,653,803 over the last 90 days. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Dell Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.68.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.