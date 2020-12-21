Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Invests $272,000 in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 612.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BPMC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $118.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

In other news, insider Anthony L. Boral sold 6,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $565,113.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,419.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. sold 10,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total transaction of $1,285,298.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,973.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,807 shares of company stock valued at $5,349,330. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $123.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.50. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12-month low of $43.29 and a 12-month high of $123.97.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $11.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.49 by $4.67. The company had revenue of $745.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.42 million. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8087.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.93) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

