WidePoint (NASDAQ:WYY) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Shares of WidePoint Co. (NASDAQ:WYY) were down 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.25 and last traded at $9.50. Approximately 246,411 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 136,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.37.

Get WidePoint alerts:

WidePoint (NASDAQ:WYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $57.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.79 million.

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management, mobile and identity management, and digital billing communications and analytics solutions.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.