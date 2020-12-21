WINk (WIN) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. WINk has a market capitalization of $23.88 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINk coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WINk has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000639 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005349 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000039 BTC.

WINk Profile

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink

WINk Coin Trading

WINk can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

