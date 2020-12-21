Wix.com (WIX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX):
- 12/14/2020 – Wix.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $310.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/10/2020 – Wix.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $342.00 to $280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/9/2020 – Wix.com was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $305.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $292.00.
- 12/1/2020 – Wix.com was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 11/13/2020 – Wix.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $340.00 to $320.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/13/2020 – Wix.com had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $310.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/12/2020 – Wix.com had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities.
Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $273.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $76.81 and a fifty-two week high of $319.34. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.99 and a beta of 1.64.
Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $254.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.88 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. Wix.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.
Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.
