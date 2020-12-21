Wix.com (WIX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX):

12/14/2020 – Wix.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $310.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Wix.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $342.00 to $280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Wix.com was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $305.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $292.00.

12/1/2020 – Wix.com was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/13/2020 – Wix.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $340.00 to $320.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/13/2020 – Wix.com had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $310.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2020 – Wix.com had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities.

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $273.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $76.81 and a fifty-two week high of $319.34. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.99 and a beta of 1.64.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $254.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.88 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. Wix.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 202.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Wix.com by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Wix.com by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,726,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $698,459,000 after acquiring an additional 91,312 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Wix.com by 5.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

